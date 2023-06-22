ADVERTISEMENT
Did You Know Ajay Devgn Was The First Choice For Rama?

Ajay Devgn is one of the finest and most admired actors and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry and we love it. Well, it's time to know an unknown fact about Ajay Devgn that you all will love for real. Let's read here for more details

Author: Subhash K Jha
22 Jun,2023
Did You Know Ajay Devgn Was The First Choice For Rama?

Ajay Devgn and not Prabhas was director Om Raut’s first choice for Lord Rama’s role in Adipurush. The project was planned when Raut was directing Devgan in Tanhaji .

Apparently it was Devgan who suggested Prabhas’s name as a better option, as Devgan was way too busy to handle a project as big as the Ramayan.

Interestingly, this was not the first occasion when Devgan came close to playing Lord Rama on screen. Way back in 2007, the close Devgan collaborator Raj Kumar Santoshi had planned the Ramayan with Ajay Devgan as Rama and Kajol as Sita.At that point of time Devgan was very keen to play Rama and was surprised that Santoshi had thought of him to play Rama.

Sadly, like many of Santoshi’s projects, this one too never went beyond a plan.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

