Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan and Preeta’s big clash for Shaurya

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, the drug dealer Raman reveals to Palki and Rajveer that he warned Shaurya before handling the drugs to him. However, Shaurya still wanted drugs and due to his mistake he got arrested too. Now, he won’t save Shaurya. Palki and Rajveer decide to run away from his shelter to save Shaurya. However, Raman gets into a fight with Rajveer. He also hits Palki (Sana Sayyad) which irks Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) and he hits him back. He holds Palki’s hand and tries to run but Raman’s henchman hits Rajveer on his head.

The goons take Rajveer to the hospital in the car while Palki takes care of him in the back seat. Soon, Rajveer gets consciousness and he takes advantage of the situation and snatches the gun from the goon’s hand. He points gun on the goon’s hand and asks the goon to open the door. However, the goon opens the door but snatches the gun. Rajveer orders Palki to open the gate and run and the two make a safe escape.

In the coming episode, Preeta comes to meet Shaurya and asks him to not worry. While she goes to bring water for her, Karan enters Shaurya’s cell. He questions Shaurya and asks him to reveal that whether he bought drugs. Shaurya gets angry with Karan’s behaviour and confesses his crime. Karan disinherit him from the Luthra family. Preeta overhears Karan’s conversation and gets angry at him. Karan gets shocked to see Preeta who is standing in support of Shaurya.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1732 27 December 2023 Written Episode Update

