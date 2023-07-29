Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan decides to bail out Rajveer

The upcoming episodes of Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is churning out thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Srishti desperately stops her sister Preeta (Shraddha Arya) from visiting the Luthra house. Fearing the consequences of Preeta’s decision, Srishti resorts to faking a chest pain drama to gain her attention. Concerned for her sister’s well-being, Preeta rushes back to the cell to check on Srishti, who pleads with her not to go to the Luthra house. Despite the emotional plea, Preeta is determined to help her nephew Rajveer and return to meet him. In a heart-wrenching twist, the police officer informs Preeta that Nidhi is going to the police station to put more serious allegations against Rajveer.

Nidhi arrives at the police station with more allegations against Rajveer. As Rajveer stands firm in his accusations against Shaurya, Nidhi’s anger peaks, and she raises her hand to slap him. However, Preeta steps in to protect Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) and warns Nidhi to stay away from her son. Meanwhile, Karan also arrives at the police station hoping to meet Rajveer’s mother, but he fails to see her. In an unexpected turn of events, Karan has a close encounter with Srishti, (Anjum Fakih), who manages to hide her face from him.

In the coming episode, Karan feels guilty. Karan firmly believes that Rajveer could not have committed the crime he’s accused of. Hence, he decides to bail out Rajveer, believing he is innocent. However, Nidhi opposes his decision, leading to a heated argument at the police station.

Will Karan meet Preeta at the police station?

