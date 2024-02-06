Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan learns about Rajveer being his son

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Rajveer bumps into the goon who fired the bullet at Preeta. Rajveer tries to learn from him the name of the person who asked him to do so. However, in intoxicated state he names Karan which angers Rajveer.

Preeta again request Rajveer to donate his blood but he refuses this angers Preeta and she cuts her wrist in anger. Rajveer gets Preeta admitted and soon goes to Karan’s room. He vents out his anger in front of an unconscious Karan. Later, he decides to donate his blood to Karan to save him for his mother Preeta. Rajveer asks the doctor and the nurse to hide his blood donation truth from Karan and other family members.

In the coming episode, Karan recovers and gets discharged from the hospital. One of the ward boy reveals to Karan that it was Rajveer who donated blood to him. Karan gets shocked and finds out that Preeta was the one who forced him. Karan goes to Preeta’s house and finds out that Rajveer is Preeta’s son which means he is Rajveer’s father.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1771 5 February 2024 Written Episode Update

