Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan takes the bullet to save Preeta

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Nidhi finds the robbers and gives them a huge offer. She asks them to kill Preeta and in return she will give them huge amount. The robbers like Nidhi’s offer and soon Nidhi and the robbers join hands to kill Preeta.

Preeta and Kavya cover their mouths in the self-destructive locker room as a poisonous gas releases in it. However, Rajveer learns that his mother is locked in the room and goes to save her. Karan and Rajveer try to unlock the door to save Preeta and Kavya. Finally, Rajveer manages to find the code and saves his mother Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and sister Kavya’s lives.

In the coming episode, Karan, Preeta, Kavya and Rajveer try to run out of the bank from the robbers. Meanwhile, the police also enter and try to catch the robbers. However, one of the robbers gets angry at Preeta for ruining his plan and points gun at her. Karan witnesses Preeta’s life being in danger and gets shocked. Karan comes in front of Preeta and takes the bullet to protect her. Karan falls unconscious and Preeta gets stunned.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1763 28 January 2024 Written Episode Update

