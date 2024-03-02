Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan’s dreamy romantic dance with Preeta

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Kavya finds out from Girish that the shoes which were seen in the CCTV footage belonged to Shaurya. She understands that the person who misbehaved with Palki was Shaurya. Kavya gets angry and confronts Shaurya. The latter agrees to being involved and reveals his motive behind the same. He reveals his hatred towards Rajveer pushed him to do so.

Rakhi overhears Karan talking to a doctor and gets worried. She learns from Kareena that while she was in hospital, Karan was shot and his life was in danger. Kareena also reveals that Karan was shot while saving Preeta and instigates Rakhi against Preeta. Rakhi gets angry and blames Preeta for everything wrong in the family. Soon, Rakhi warns Karan to stay away from Preeta and Karan gets shocked seeing Rakhi’s hatred for Preeta.

In the coming episode, Rajveer and Palki, Shaurya and Shanaya dance at Kavya and Varun’s engagement ceremony. During their performance, Karan misses Preeta and imagines dancing along with her in his arms. Karan’s dreamy romance makes him emotional too. He wishes to bring back Preeta in his life.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1794 1 March 2024 Written Episode Update

