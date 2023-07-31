ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Kavya and Palki come together to save Rajveer

Palki meets Kavya, and the two concerned for Rajveer come together to save him. Palki and Kavya try to find evidence to prove Rajveer’s innocence in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
31 Jul,2023 16:52:50
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Kavya and Palki come together to save Rajveer 839392

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, keeps viewers engaged with its gripping storyline and intense character dynamics. According to the storyline, Nidhi arrives at the police station with more allegations against Rajveer. As Rajveer stands firm in his accusations against Shaurya, Nidhi’s anger peaks, and she raises her hand to slap him. However, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) protects Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) and warns Nidhi to stay away from her son.

Meanwhile, Karan also arrives at the police station hoping to meet Rajveer’s mother, but he fails to see her. In an unexpected turn of events, Karan has a close encounter with Srishti (Anjum Fakih), who manages to hide her face from him. Later, Karan feels guilty. Karan firmly believes that Rajveer could not have committed the crime he’s accused of. Hence, he decides to bail out Rajveer, believing he is innocent. However, Nidhi opposes his decision, leading to a heated argument at the police station.

In the coming episode, Palki reveals to the family the serious allegations being put against Rajveer. Preeta and Srishti get shocked. Later, Palki meets Kavya, and the two concerned for Rajveer come together to save him. Palki and Kavya try to find evidence to prove Rajveer’s innocence.

Will they manage to find evidence?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Related Post
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (24 - 30 July): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more 839435
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (24 – 30 July): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Maitree spoiler: Maitree gets drug dealer Satyam arrested 839416
Maitree spoiler: Maitree gets drug dealer Satyam arrested
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan to break Radha's Teej fast in jail 839286
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan to break Radha’s Teej fast in jail
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Police race against time to save Prachi and Ranbir 839336
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Police race against time to save Prachi and Ranbir
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Hamida demands Haider to give Dua's Haq-e- Mehar 839275
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Hamida demands Haider to give Dua’s Haq-e- Mehar
Meet spoiler: Bitti and Shagun join hands against Sumeet 839219
Meet spoiler: Bitti and Shagun join hands against Sumeet
Latest Stories
Badi Door Se Aaye Hain fame Shruti Rawat 839439
Badi Door Se Aaye Hain fame Shruti Rawat announces separation from husband Nikkhil Agawane
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Nimrit's sister revealed as the thief 839427
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Nimrit’s sister revealed as the thief
Bhagya Lakshmi: Find out why Lakshmi stops her wedding with Vikrant! 839426
Bhagya Lakshmi: Find out why Lakshmi stops her wedding with Vikrant!
Nikki Sharma adapts the local dialect of Varanasi to bring authenticity to her character in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti 839422
Nikki Sharma adapts the local dialect of Varanasi to bring authenticity to her character in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti
Actor Mohit Malik Proudly Supports Wife Addite as She Launches Que Sera Sera Restaurant in Mumbai 839419
Actor Mohit Malik Proudly Supports Wife Addite as She Launches Que Sera Sera Restaurant in Mumbai
I want to play Celebrity Cricket League: Shiraz Khan 839407
I want to play Celebrity Cricket League: Shiraz Khan
Read Latest News