Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Kavya and Palki come together to save Rajveer

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, keeps viewers engaged with its gripping storyline and intense character dynamics. According to the storyline, Nidhi arrives at the police station with more allegations against Rajveer. As Rajveer stands firm in his accusations against Shaurya, Nidhi’s anger peaks, and she raises her hand to slap him. However, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) protects Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) and warns Nidhi to stay away from her son.

Meanwhile, Karan also arrives at the police station hoping to meet Rajveer’s mother, but he fails to see her. In an unexpected turn of events, Karan has a close encounter with Srishti (Anjum Fakih), who manages to hide her face from him. Later, Karan feels guilty. Karan firmly believes that Rajveer could not have committed the crime he’s accused of. Hence, he decides to bail out Rajveer, believing he is innocent. However, Nidhi opposes his decision, leading to a heated argument at the police station.

In the coming episode, Palki reveals to the family the serious allegations being put against Rajveer. Preeta and Srishti get shocked. Later, Palki meets Kavya, and the two concerned for Rajveer come together to save him. Palki and Kavya try to find evidence to prove Rajveer’s innocence.

Will they manage to find evidence?

