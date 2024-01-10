Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi bribes inspector Surya

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Preeta enters the house and Karan (Shakti Anand) gets shocked. She asks the goons spare everyone and threatens them. However, the goons attack them all. As soon as one of the goons try to hit Rajveer, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) comes in between and she gets badly injured. Preeta falls unconscious on the ground. Karan and the family get shocked. They rush to the hospital and prays for her recovery.

Rajveer fears the big truth about him being Karan and Preeta’s son getting revealed after Preeta recovers hence he decides to execute his new plan. Along with Mohit, Rajveer disguises as doctor and kidnaps unconscious Preeta from the hospital. He takes her home as he doesn’t want Karan or the family to have a confrontation with Preeta. On the other hand, Karan decides to check on Preeta and finds her missing from her bed.

In the coming episode, Karan organizes a press conference at his house to prove Shaurya’s innocence in front of the media. However, at the conference, Nidhi bribes the inspector Surya, who had arrested Shaurya. Though, he says anything to her but soon in front of the entire guest he reveals that Nidhi tried to give him bribe. Karan and the Luthra family get shocked by the inspector’s allegations.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1744 9 January 2024 Written Episode Update

