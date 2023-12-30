Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki and Rajveer get romantic in the midst of a kidnapping drama

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Preeta comes to meet Shaurya and asks him to not worry. While she goes to bring water for her, Karan enters Shaurya’s cell. He questions Shaurya and asks him to reveal that whether he bought drugs. Shaurya gets angry with Karan’s behaviour and confesses his crime. Karan disinherit him from the Luthra family. Preeta overhears Karan’s conversation and gets angry at him. Karan gets shocked to see Preeta who is standing in support of Shaurya.

Preeta and Karan continue their fight in front of Shaurya. Soon, an inspector comes and informs them about Palki and Rajveer’s kidnapping. Karan and Preeta get shocked and rush to find them. Karan, Preeta along with Mohit and Shanaya decide to look out for Rajveer and Palki. On the other hand, Palki and Rajveer again get kidnapped by Raman’s gang and they try to find ways to escape.

In the coming episode, Rajveer and Palki help each other and run away from the kidnapper’s den. Both end up getting trapped inside an empty cardboard box. However, while they hide from the kidnappers, Rajveer and Palki come close. Rajveer gets romantic and kisses on Palki’s forehead and they share some passionate moments. Soon, the kidnapper’s start looking for them and they manage to find a safe escape.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1734 29 December 2023 Written Episode Update

