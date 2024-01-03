Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki and Rajveer get trapped at criminal Vicky’s house

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Palki and Rajveer again get kidnapped by Raman’s gang and they try to find ways to escape. Rajveer and Palki help each other and run away from the kidnapper’s den. Both end up getting trapped inside an empty cardboard box. However, while they hide from the kidnappers, Rajveer and Palki come close.

Rajveer gets romantic and kisses on Palki’s forehead and they share some passionate moments. Soon, the kidnapper’s start looking for them and they manage to find a safe escape. Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Karan (Shakti Anand) in search of Rajveer and Palki reach the goons’ den. However, they fail to find the two and try to leave. Soon, a few goons enter and kidnap them. Karan and Preeta end up having a banter over the same. Later, the Luthra family comes with money to save Karan, Rajveer and Palki.

In the coming episode, Rajveer and Palki land up at a house wherein a puja is happening. They decide to hide in the house, until the goons are standing outside the house. A lady questions Rajveer and Palki about being stressed. Soon, they reveal that two goons named Vicky and Raman are behind them. The lady asks them to rest in a room. However, Palki gets shocked to learn that they have landed in Vicky’s house as she witnesses Vicky and his wife’s photo frame.

Will Palki inform Rajveer about the same?

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1737 2 January 2024 Written Episode Update

