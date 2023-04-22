Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki gets a marriage proposal, Rajveer feels heartbroken

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As per the plot, Preeta pushes Rajveer and risks her life. However, Shaurya stops the jeep and gets injured as his head bangs on the steering wheel. Preeta brings Shaurya to her house and nurses his wound. While Preeta takes care of Shaurya, Rajveer gives looks to the latter. Preeta notices it and gets angry at the two. She asks them to patch up and turns friends instead of enemies.

Preeta manages to solve Rajveer and Shaurya’s differences. The latter decides to head home. When he enters Luthra mansion, Karan scolds him after he witnesses injury on his head. Shaurya ignores him and goes to his room. While talking to Nidhi, Shaurya praises Preeta and reveals how she selflessly cares about him. Nidhi feels jealous of Shaurya and Preeta’s connection.

In the coming episode, Palki’s parents get a marriage proposal for their daughter. They invite the groom’s family to their house. Palki meets the prospective groom and his family. Rajveer enters the house at the same time. Rajveer gets shocked to find out about the marriage proposal and feels heartbroken as he has feelings for her.

Will Palki and Rajveer confess their feelings for each other?

