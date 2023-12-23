Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki gets kidnapped, Rajveer comes to rescue

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Police soon arrest them and informs Karan about Shaurya’s ill practice. Karan comes to speak to the judge regarding Shaurya’s case. Along with Karan, Shanaya and Palki also visits the court. However, the judge asks Shanaya to break all ties with Shaurya as he is not the right guy. On the other hand, Shaurya’s arrest news flash on all the news channel. Preeta learns about Shaurya’s arrest drama and gets shocked.

Preeta comes to meet Shaurya and assures him that he will be out soon. She believes that Shaurya is innocent. Soon, as she is about to leave, the drug dealer comes to meet Shaurya. The latter asks him to confess that he gave them the drugs. However, the drug dealer refuses to save Shaurya and leaves. Preeta witnesses him and gets suspicious. Meanwhile, Rajveer gets into a fight with a few journalist and gets arrested.

In the coming episode, Karan and Luthra family bail out Rajveer and this irks Shaurya. On the other hand, Palki gets kidnapped by the same drug dealer. However, Rajveer learns about Palki’s kidnap drama and looks out for her. He reaches the same location wherein the kidnappers have kept Palki.

