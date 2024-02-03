Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta cuts her wrist in anger

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Karan’s condition gets critical and he is in need of blood. Shaurya decides to donate, however, the nurse reveals that Shaurya cannot donate as alcohol is found in his blood. Soon, Preeta learns that Karan is in need of blood and asks Rajveer to donate as his blood group matches with Karan. However, Rajveer refuses to donate and talks ill about Karan. Preeta gets angry and slaps Rajveer.

Preeta gets heartbroken when Rajveer refuses to donate his blood to Karan. Soon, she goes to various blood bank and manages to get blood for Karan. When Preeta lands at the hospital to hand over the blood, unfortunately, she gets pushed and the blood bag falls the ground and it gets bursts. Preeta gets shocked and cries.

In the coming episode, Rajveer bumps into the goon who fired the bullet at Preeta. Rajveer tries to learn from him the name of the person who asked him to do so. However, in intoxicated state he names Karan which angers Rajveer. Preeta again request Rajveer to donate his blood but he refuses this angers Preeta and she cuts her wrist in anger.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1769 2 February 2024 Written Episode Update

