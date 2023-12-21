Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta gets shocked to learn about Shaurya’s arrest

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Palki comes to Rajveer’s house to talk to him at night. She manages to get in via the balcony. Soon, she reveals to Rajveer that she is angry with him as he left her alone at Luthra house and returned home after the roka. Rajveer apologizes to Palki and later try to make her happy. Soon, Rajveer gets romantic with her and kisses her hand. However, their romantic moment is interrupted by Gurpreet.

Shaurya buys drugs with the stolen money from Karan’s room. He plans to put those huge quantity drugs in Rajveer’s cabin and jacket so that police finds him guilty and arrest him. However, Shaurya’s plan backfires when police arrive at Luthra company in casual clothes and unfortunately Sandy and Shaurya are caught red handed with drugs in front of them. Police soon arrest them and informs Karan about Shaurya’s ill practice.

In the coming episode, Karan comes to speak to the judge regarding Shaurya’s case. Along with Karan, Shanaya and Palki also visits the court. However, the judge asks Shanaya to break all ties with Shaurya as he is not the right guy. On the other hand, Shaurya’s arrest news flash on all the news channel. Preeta learns about Shaurya’s arrest drama and gets shocked.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1725 20 December 2023 Written Episode Update

Shaurya’s plan backfires when police arrive at Luthra company in casual clothes and unfortunately Sandy and Shaurya are caught red handed with drugs in front of them.