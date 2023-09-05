Television | Spoilers

In Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya, Preeta remembers the incident when she was trapped along with the entire family in a plane that was full of snakes. Preeta screams Kavya’s name as she regains her memory.

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, amidst the Rakshabandhan celebration at the Luthra House, Nidhi (Akanksha Juneja) hires a snake charmer to execute her sinister plans against Preeta (Shraddha Arya). However, fate had other plans as the snake accidentally bit Kavya (Mrinal N Chandra), and endangered her life.

As Kavya’s condition worsens, tensions rise in the family. Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) gets worried for Kavya’s life and soon risks his own safety in order to save his sister, he sucks out the poison from Kavya’s hands to save her life. His courageous act will surprise everyone and raise questions about his true intentions. Soon, after saving Kavya, Rajveer falls unconscious.

In the coming episode, Srishti (Anjum Fakih) and Preeta also celebrate the Raksha Bandhan festival and tie Rakhi to Lord Krishna. However, during the celebration, Preeta remembers the incident when she was trapped along with the entire family in a plane that was full of snakes. Preeta screams Kavya’s name as she regains her memory. She insists Srishti take her to Luthra house.

Will Luthra family welcome Preeta?

