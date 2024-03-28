Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta learns shocking information about Kavya’s in-laws

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Preeta comes to meet Karan in jail and assures him that he will be out as he is not at fault. While she is about to leave the police station, she overhears the police saying that only Nidhi’s statement can bring Karan out. Preeta goes to the hospital and speaks to unconscious Nidhi. While she talks, Nidhi gains consciousness and Preeta calls the police.

However, when the inspector asks Nidhi who forced her to take the extreme step, she tells Karan’s name and testifies against him. Nidhi takes her statement back and saves Karan from going to jail. The family gets happy and soon, the doctors also discharge Nidhi. The Luthra family welcome her to the house. While entering Nidhi feels dizzy, soon Karan rushes to help her. Karan takes special care of Nidhi and this makes the latter happy.

In the coming episode, Kavya calls Varun and asks to call off the wedding for now. However, her in-laws get angry with the news and the mother-in-law lands at Luthra house. She confronts the family and talks ill about Kavya but Preeta takes a stand for her. Later, Kavya’s mother-in-law gets a call and she informs the other person on phone about the drama in the house and they talk about their plan against Luthra family. Preeta overhears the conversation and gets shocked.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1818 27 March 2024 Written Episode Update

