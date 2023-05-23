ADVERTISEMENT
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer breaks down post Palki and Ketan’s engagement

Palki and Ketan finally get engaged. Rajveer breaks down post his engagement. He stares at Palki and Ketan’s pictures and cries in Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya.

23 May,2023 12:42:13
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer breaks down post Palki and Ketan’s engagement

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms, has entertained the masses with its exciting and interesting content. As seen so far, on the wedding day, Palki gets ready, and Rajveer gets mesmerized by her beauty. Soon, Rajveer goes to talk to her, wherein Palki reveals that he has become very important to her. Palki and Rajveer both get emotional as they remember their happy moments together.

Rajveer witnesses Rakhi being injured on the road and brings her home. However, Rakhi fails to meet Preeta and leaves. Rajveer meets Palki just before her wedding, wherein she gets emotional and talks about her feelings for him. Rajveer soon asks Palki to call off her wedding. The latter gets shocked by Rajveer’s statement.

In the coming episode, Palki and her family gear up for her engagement. Palki’s sister Mahi dances to popular Bollywood numbers to add more fun. Finally, post the performance, Palki and Ketan get engaged. Rajveer breaks down post his engagement. He stares at Palki and Ketan’s pictures and cries. Palki’s brother Mohit confronts her and asks about his feelings. Rajveer reveals to Mohit that he has feelings for Palki.

Will they manage to call off Palki’s marriage?

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

