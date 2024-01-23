Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer comes to rescue Karan, Preeta and Kavya

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Preeta decides to visit a bank to deposit the cheque which Rajveer gave her. Coincidentally, Kavya also visits the same bank and comes face to face with Preeta. While Kavya and Preeta talk to each other and Kavya gets emotional, a few thieves enter the bank for robbery and the Kavya and Preeta get trapped.

Kavya and Preeta try to find way to save themselves from the goons. Meanwhile, Karan also enters the bank and he also gets trapped. While the goons ask the people to stay quiet, Kavya comes forward. Soon, a goon holds Kavya’s hand and tries to attack her. Preeta (Shraddha Arya) gets angry and pushes the goon away. She warns him to stay away from Kavya.

In the coming episode, Preeta takes Kavya along with her and they both hide in a cabin behind a chair. Karan witnesses Preeta being protective towards Kavya and gets happy. Meanwhile, robbers remove their weapons and attempts to attack on Karan. However, Karan warns them to not take any wrong action which will land them in trouble. Later, Rajveer comes to rescue Karan, Preeta and Kavya.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1757 22 January 2024 Written Episode Update

A goon holds Kavya’s hand and tries to attack her. Preeta gets angry and pushes the goon away. She warns him to stay away from Kavya.