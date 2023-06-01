ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer reaches Luthra mansion to seek revenge from Shaurya

Rajveer heads to Luthra mansion to seek revenge from Shaurya. Palki gets worried and tries to stop him. However, furious Rajveer refuses to stay back in Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
01 Jun,2023 12:16:28
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer reaches Luthra mansion to seek revenge from Shaurya

Kundali Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the storyline, Rajveer requests Ketan’s family to come inside as he has something to show them. He finally proves Palki’s innocence, and Ketan apologizes to her. He agrees to marry her, but Palki refuses this time.

Palki thanks Rajveer for standing by her side and supporting her. Rajveer reveals to Palki that Shaurya planned the drama, and he was also involved in her kidnapping drama. Palki gets shocked. Later, Palki goes to her room and stands by the balcony gazing at the stars. She remembers the moment spent with Rajveer and how he proved her innocence. Palki finally realizes her love for Rajveer and smiles.

In the coming episode, Rajveer bumps into Palki in the morning while he goes out. When Palki questions him, he reveals that he is heading to Luthra mansion to seek revenge from Shaurya. Palki gets worried and tries to stop him. However, furious Rajveer refuses to stay back as he feels that what Shaurya did with Palki during her wedding was inappropriate.

How will Rajveer seek revenge from Shaurya?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

Also Read: Exclusive: Vipul Deshpande to be a part of Sony TV’s show Barsaatein

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Read Latest News