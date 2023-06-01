Exclusive: Vipul Deshpande to be a part of Sony TV’s show Barsaatein

Vipul Deshpande, the talented thespian, who rose to fame with his work in projects like Kabir Singh, Mrs. Serial Killer and The Night Manager, has bagged a new show. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actor will be seen in Sony Entertainment Television’s upcoming show, Barsaatein.

As per a credible source, “Vipul will be seen playing the role of Shivangi’s father in the show.”

Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the show will feature Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi and Beyhadh actor Kushal Tandon in lead roles. The show is expected to start airing in June.

We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about Saii Ranade and Sameer Malhotra being roped in to play a pivotal parts.

We buzzed Vipul but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Sony TV but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Are you excited about this upcoming show?

