Exclusive: Saii Ranade bags Ekta Kapoor's new show Barsaatein on Sony TV

Saii Ranade, the popular and talented actress, who rose to fame with her exceptional acting talent in shows like Tara from Satara and Laado 2: Veerpur Ki Mardani, has bagged a new show. According to a credible source, the actress will be seen in Sony Entertainment Television’s new show, Barsaatein.

Shares a source, “Saii has come on board to play a pivotal role. She will be portraying the character ‘Bhakti Sahni’, a foster mother of Aradhana (Shivangi). The story starts with a plot where Aradhana, who is a journalist, wants to work in Reyansh’s (Kushal Tandon) firm, but her mother Bhakti (Saii), who is a Dentist wants her to follow the medical profession.”

Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the show will feature Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi and Beyhadh actor Kushal Tandon in lead roles. The show is expected to start airing in June.

Saii is also quite popular in the Marathi entertainment industry. She has worked in shows like Devayani, Lek Majhi Durga, Kasturi, Vahinisaheb, and Kulavadhu. Currently, she is seen in the hit show Rama Raghav on Colors Marathi.

We buzzed Saii but did not get through to her.

