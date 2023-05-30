Vote Now: Most Popular Actor In A Digital Film: Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra

India’s biggest web entertainment awards, IWMBuzz Digital Awards is here to celebrate excellence in web entertainment. Post the success of the four editions, the fifth edition of the IWMBuzz Digital Awards promises to be bigger and better.

Abhishek Bachchan (Dasvi) Vote Now Well, we all truly realize the fact that Junior B is someone who needs no introduction. He’s been a part of the film industry for a good number of years to understand the sensibilities of any character that he plays and no wonder, he always creates impact. In Dasvi as well, Abhishek Bachchan managed to prove his versatility once again and that brings him to this list of nominees.

Kartik Aaryan (Freddy) Vote Now Without any element of doubt, this young stud and hunk of B-Town is having a dream run in the movies. Be it theatrical releases or OTT, he’s sending shockwaves everywhere and that certainly deserves special attention. As far as digital films are concerned, he was simply phenomenal in Freddy that streams on Disney Plus Hotstar. The role was quite an unconventional one and quite different from what we generally see from Kartik Aaryan. No wonder, it makes him an automatic choice for this list.

Manoj Bajpayee (Gulmohar) Vote Now When it comes to acting skills and finesse, does this man even need an introduction? He’s one of the finest performing artistes in the country today and with every new project, he simply keeps getting better. He’s like that fine wine that keeps getting better with time. He was simply phenomenal in Gulmohar and managed to show a side of him that was never explored before by the audience. No wonder, it brings him to this list of nominees.

Rajkummar Rao (Monica, O My Darling) Vote Now When it comes to doing a bit of off-beat unconventional cinema as well as massy stuff, Rajkummar Rao has subtly managed to maintain a fine balance and how. As far as doing good work is concerned, he was exceptional in Monica, O My Darling that presently streams on Netflix. The movie once again served as the ideal validation of the fact that he’s a brilliant performer and henceforth, whenever there’s a need for performance-driven roles, he should be one of the first choices. A mandatory inclusion in this category.

Riteish Deshmukh (Plan A Plan B) Vote Now Whenever we hear this name, we are more often than not simply in awe of his acting potential and his presence of mind to make the audience laugh with his sense of comic timing. However, in Netflix’s Plan A Plan B, Riteish, once again proved with perfection that he’s a lot more than just comedy. His role was unique and different from what we have seen him do in the past and the fact that it was indeed loved by his niche audience makes it mandatory for us to have him in this list.

Sidharth Malhotra (Mission Majnu) Vote Now Last but certainly not the least, how can we not talk about our very own ‘Shershaah’ of Bollywood. The year 2021 proved to be a pathbreaking one for him and ever since then, he’s managed to continue the good job. He did a fine job in Netflix’s Mission Majnu as well and no wonder, the story managed to resonate with the minds and hearts of the audience in the right way. A mandatory inclusion henceforth in this reputed list of nominees.

