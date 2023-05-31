ADVERTISEMENT
Television | News

Exclusive: Sameer Malhotra joins the cast of Sony TV’s show Barsaatein

Sameer Malhotra, who has entertained fans in projects like Bharat, Bhoot - The Haunted Ship, Bebaakee, has been roped in for Sony TV show Barsaatein.

Author: Manisha Suthar
31 May,2023 13:57:35
Talented actor Sameer Malhotra, who is known for his acting talent in projects like Musafir, The Huntress, Bharat, Bhoot – The Haunted Ship, Bebaakee, has joined the cast of Sony Entertainment Television’s upcoming show, Barsaatein.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the show will feature Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi and Beyhadh actor Kushal Tandon in lead roles. The show is expected to start airing in June.

As per a credible source, “Sameer will be seen playing the role of Kushal Tandon’s father in the show. Kushal and Sameer are collaborating again after Bebaakee.”

We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about Saii Ranade being roped in to play a pivotal part.

Read Here: Exclusive: Saii Ranade bags Ekta Kapoor’s new show Barsaatein on Sony TV

We buzzed Sameer but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Sony TV but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Are you excited about this upcoming show?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more exclusive updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

