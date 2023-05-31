Exclusive: Sameer Malhotra joins the cast of Sony TV’s show Barsaatein

Talented actor Sameer Malhotra, who is known for his acting talent in projects like Musafir, The Huntress, Bharat, Bhoot – The Haunted Ship, Bebaakee, has joined the cast of Sony Entertainment Television’s upcoming show, Barsaatein.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the show will feature Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi and Beyhadh actor Kushal Tandon in lead roles. The show is expected to start airing in June.

As per a credible source, “Sameer will be seen playing the role of Kushal Tandon’s father in the show. Kushal and Sameer are collaborating again after Bebaakee.”

We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about Saii Ranade being roped in to play a pivotal part.

