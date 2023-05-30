Vote Now: Most Popular Supporting Actor/Actress In A Digital Film: Akshay Oberoi, Sikandar Kher, Deepak Dobriyal, Shefali Shah, Kusha Kapila, Sharib Hashmi

India’s biggest web entertainment awards, IWMBuzz Digital Awards is here to celebrate excellence in web entertainment. Post the success of the four editions, the fifth edition of the IWMBuzz Digital Awards promises to be bigger and better.

In this modern era, digital platforms are the future of cinema. The advantages of this type of digital field are there is no restriction for creativity and improvisation. Today, we list the nominees for the category of most popular supporting actor/actress in a digital film at IWMBuzz Digital Awards 2023. Check below!

Akshay Oberoi (Love Hostel and Gaslight) Vote Now He’s one of the finest actors in the country, especially in the OTT space and over the years, he has certainly proven his mettle like a true pro. This year too, he deserves a special mention for his performance in projects like Love Hostel & Gaslight.

Deepak Dobriyal (Good Luck Jerry) Vote Now He is versatile in the true and literal sense of the term and well, it has been an incredible journey for him indeed so far. He was simply amazing in Good Luck Jerry that earlier streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar and well, we are loving it. A must-have in this list certainly.

Kusha Kapila (Plan A Plan B) Vote Now Whenever we hear this name, we are always in for a treat and spectacle as her presence is always entertaining in the best way possible. She’s always been a popular and admired content creator and as far as acting is concerned, she was quite amazing in Plan A Plan B as well alongside Tamannaah Bhatia and Riteish Deshmukh in the Netflix project.

Sharib Hashmi (Mission Majnu) Vote Now Well, if there’s one person in this list who’s made it big and special in the real sense of the term courtesy of just his talent, we have to talk about Sharib Hashmi. Literally anything and everything that he’s done has been special and wonderful indeed. He continued to do a good job in Mission Majnu as well that earlier streamed on Netflix and we loved him. No wonder, it fetches him a nomination this year as well.

Shefali Shah (Darlings) Vote Now Well, what can we say about this special actress? She’s like that fine wine who only gets bigger and better with time and age. In the last few years, she’s done some wonderful performance-oriented roles and we have loved her in the same. This year too, she was phenomenal in Darlings and we loved it.

Sikandar Kher (Monica, O My Darling) Vote Now Last but certainly not the least, we have to talk about the supremely talented and amazing Sikandar Kher. He’s a sensational talent in the true sense of the term and over the years, he’s proven what he’s capable of on many occasions. As we all know, Monica, O My Darling was one of the finest that was made last year and well, he contributed to the success to a great extent. No wonder, his efforts fetch him a successful nomination in this special category.

So, what are you waiting for? Go on and vote now: log on to https://www.iwmdigitalawards.com/

Title Partner: Odonil Gel Pocket

Powered by: Motorola

In Association With: JioTV+

An Initiative By IWMBuzz Live.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.