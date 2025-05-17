Kusha Kapila’s New Video Wins Hearts, Reveals ‘Given 12 Auditions, No Breakthrough’

Social media’s soul and digital world’s popular face Kusha Kapila, has posted a heartfelt video on her YouTube channel, titled ‘Chann Se Jo Toote Koi Sapna’. In the video, Kusha talked from the heart about the struggles of her acting career, and fans praised her a lot for her honesty and vulnerability.

‘My acting career did not take off anyway…’

Kusha tells in the video that she gave 12 auditions, but got only 2 projects, Sukhee and Masaba Masaba. And in both of these, too, her roles were side characters.

She openly says, ‘I shifted my career at the age of 28, so I thought I could take a leap of faith into acting even at 30. But neither did my grandfather have an acting shop, nor did I get any such special opportunity. I did get it, but not as much as I should have.’

‘I always kept my feed beautiful…’

Kapila is a self-made personality in the digital world. She says that she always carefully curated her social media feed so that people do not see her failures.

‘I always kept my feed good, so that people don’t understand that I got defeated at many places. But life is an expert in slapping people.’

*‘I have not learnt to give up… I am just taking a rest.

This video of Kusha is a reminder that success is not the same for everyone. She says that she has not given up the dream of acting, she has just taken time, ‘I have not learnt to give up. I am just taking rest… like F1 drivers.’

This style of hers, her vulnerability, and her honest confession of hustle, have touched the hearts of fans. People are supporting him on social media and saying, ‘You are already a star, Kusha!’

This video is an example that even the pieces of dreams that break can be used to create light, if you have the passion like Kusha Kapila.

