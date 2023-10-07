Co ord Set To Lehenga: Style This Season Like Saiee Manjrekar, Kusha Kapila, And Divya Khosla Kumar

Highlights

Saiee Manjrekar shows her sass in co ord set.

Kusha Kapila makes hearts flutter in a mini dress.

Divya Khosla Kumar radiates charm in colorful lehenga.

Indian actresses are true lovers of fashion and style. Whether slaying the classiness of co ord set or showing the sizzling style in the mini dress or the ethereal look in ethnic drape lehenga, they can do it all effortlessly. Here, check out how Saiee Manjrekar, Kusha Kapila, and Divya Khosla Kumar show how to style this season.

Saiee Manjrekar’s Co ord Set

The co ord set fashion has been in the trend for a few years, and it seems it won’t fade anytime soon. The Marathi girl Saiee shows her classiness in the black glittery co ord set, including a strapless bralette crop top paired with a thigh-high slit skirt. The dewy makeup completes her appearance. Be the center of attraction at events.

Kusha Kapila’s Mini Dress

These cute and trendy mini dresses have been the top choice since the 80s and will be on top every time. The famous YouTuber and comedian Kusha Kapila exudes chic glam in the white mini dress with a side slit. The fringy details look stylish. With the statement earrings and makeup, she looks gorgeous. Win the party style this season.

Divya Khosla Kumar’s Lehenga

The love for lehenga is irreplaceable. Yaariyan 2 actress radiates the irresistible charm in the elegance of traditional drapes. The colorful floral slip blouse with a green and yellow printed skirt looks stunning. The statement bag and bright earrings elevate her glam. Style this wedding like this.

Whose look did you like? Please share with us in the comments.