Movies | Celebrities

Co ord Set To Lehenga: Style This Season Like Saiee Manjrekar, Kusha Kapila, And Divya Khosla Kumar

Indian actresses Saiee Manjrekar, Kusha Kapila, and Divya Khosla Kumar inspire fans to style this season and colorful and eye-catching drapes from co ord sets to lehenga.

Author: IWMBuzz
07 Oct,2023 21:00:19
Co ord Set To Lehenga: Style This Season Like Saiee Manjrekar, Kusha Kapila, And Divya Khosla Kumar 859235

Highlights

  • Saiee Manjrekar shows her sass in co ord set.
  • Kusha Kapila makes hearts flutter in a mini dress.
  • Divya Khosla Kumar radiates charm in colorful lehenga.

Indian actresses are true lovers of fashion and style. Whether slaying the classiness of co ord set or showing the sizzling style in the mini dress or the ethereal look in ethnic drape lehenga, they can do it all effortlessly. Here, check out how Saiee Manjrekar, Kusha Kapila, and Divya Khosla Kumar show how to style this season.

Saiee Manjrekar’s Co ord Set

The co ord set fashion has been in the trend for a few years, and it seems it won’t fade anytime soon. The Marathi girl Saiee shows her classiness in the black glittery co ord set, including a strapless bralette crop top paired with a thigh-high slit skirt. The dewy makeup completes her appearance. Be the center of attraction at events.

Co ord Set To Lehenga: Style This Season Like Saiee Manjrekar, Kusha Kapila, And Divya Khosla Kumar 859219

Co ord Set To Lehenga: Style This Season Like Saiee Manjrekar, Kusha Kapila, And Divya Khosla Kumar 859220

Co ord Set To Lehenga: Style This Season Like Saiee Manjrekar, Kusha Kapila, And Divya Khosla Kumar 859221

Co ord Set To Lehenga: Style This Season Like Saiee Manjrekar, Kusha Kapila, And Divya Khosla Kumar 859222

Co ord Set To Lehenga: Style This Season Like Saiee Manjrekar, Kusha Kapila, And Divya Khosla Kumar 859223

Kusha Kapila’s Mini Dress

These cute and trendy mini dresses have been the top choice since the 80s and will be on top every time. The famous YouTuber and comedian Kusha Kapila exudes chic glam in the white mini dress with a side slit. The fringy details look stylish. With the statement earrings and makeup, she looks gorgeous. Win the party style this season.

Co ord Set To Lehenga: Style This Season Like Saiee Manjrekar, Kusha Kapila, And Divya Khosla Kumar 859224

Co ord Set To Lehenga: Style This Season Like Saiee Manjrekar, Kusha Kapila, And Divya Khosla Kumar 859225

Co ord Set To Lehenga: Style This Season Like Saiee Manjrekar, Kusha Kapila, And Divya Khosla Kumar 859226

Co ord Set To Lehenga: Style This Season Like Saiee Manjrekar, Kusha Kapila, And Divya Khosla Kumar 859227

Divya Khosla Kumar’s Lehenga

The love for lehenga is irreplaceable. Yaariyan 2 actress radiates the irresistible charm in the elegance of traditional drapes. The colorful floral slip blouse with a green and yellow printed skirt looks stunning. The statement bag and bright earrings elevate her glam. Style this wedding like this.

Co ord Set To Lehenga: Style This Season Like Saiee Manjrekar, Kusha Kapila, And Divya Khosla Kumar 859228

Co ord Set To Lehenga: Style This Season Like Saiee Manjrekar, Kusha Kapila, And Divya Khosla Kumar 859229

Co ord Set To Lehenga: Style This Season Like Saiee Manjrekar, Kusha Kapila, And Divya Khosla Kumar 859230

Co ord Set To Lehenga: Style This Season Like Saiee Manjrekar, Kusha Kapila, And Divya Khosla Kumar 859231

Co ord Set To Lehenga: Style This Season Like Saiee Manjrekar, Kusha Kapila, And Divya Khosla Kumar 859232

Co ord Set To Lehenga: Style This Season Like Saiee Manjrekar, Kusha Kapila, And Divya Khosla Kumar 859233

Co ord Set To Lehenga: Style This Season Like Saiee Manjrekar, Kusha Kapila, And Divya Khosla Kumar 859234

Whose look did you like? Please share with us in the comments.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Yaariyan 2 Promotions: Divya Khosla Kumar ups boss quotient in blue blazer suit [Photos] 858409
Yaariyan 2 Promotions: Divya Khosla Kumar ups boss quotient in blue blazer suit [Photos]
Divya Khosla Kumar Radiates Charm In Floral Blouse And Green Skirt, Take Goals 857832
Divya Khosla Kumar Radiates Charm In Floral Blouse And Green Skirt, Take Goals
Barsaatein BTS: Shivangi Joshi and cast groove with Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill & Kusha Kapila [Video] 857460
Barsaatein BTS: Shivangi Joshi and cast groove with Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill & Kusha Kapila [Video]
Pant Suit To Saree: Manushi Chhillar, Divya Khosla Kumar, And Shruti Hassan Serve Show Stealer Looks 856274
Pant Suit To Saree: Manushi Chhillar, Divya Khosla Kumar, And Shruti Hassan Serve Show Stealer Looks
Divya Khosla Kumar keeps her airport runway style intact in all black casual set [Photos] 854639
Divya Khosla Kumar keeps her airport runway style intact in all black casual set [Photos]
Sukhee Leaves You With A Smile 854373
Sukhee Review Leaves You With A Smile

Latest Stories

Neutral tones, Maximum style! Sonakshi Sinha nails beige fashion in co ord set 859201
Neutral tones, Maximum style! Sonakshi Sinha nails beige fashion in co ord set
Bigg Boss 17: From Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya, Kanwar Dhillon To Aishwarya Sharma, Jay Soni; List Of Confirmed Participants 859436
Bigg Boss 17: From Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya, Kanwar Dhillon To Aishwarya Sharma, Jay Soni; List Of Confirmed Participants
"Easy to blame the dead," Sushant Singh Rajput's sister reacts to Rhea Chakraborty's revelation on SSR's mental health 859402
“Easy to blame the dead,” Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister reacts to Rhea Chakraborty’s revelation on SSR’s mental health
Auto Draft 859313
Sumbul Touqeer Khan Defines Simplicity To The Core in This Off-Shoulder Ruffled Floral Dress
Inside Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, And Tamannaah Bhatia's Sunny Day Vibes In Photos 859306
Inside Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, And Tamannaah Bhatia’s Sunny Day Vibes In Photos
Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka Update: Kushal Tandon And Shivangi Joshi Twin In Matching Black T-Shirts 859400
Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka Update: Kushal Tandon And Shivangi Joshi Twin In Matching Black T-Shirts
Read Latest News