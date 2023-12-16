Kusha Kapila weaves allure in purple half and half drape saree set, see photos

Kusha Kapila steals the limelight in a dazzling Drape Saree Set. The actress can be seen in a purple gold striped and metallic tissue half and half drape saree that effortlessly combines tradition with a modern twist, paired with a striking Red Velvet Blouse. It’s more than just clothing; it’s a visual treat of color, texture, and style.

What sets this ensemble apart is not just its visual appeal but the intricate details that make it a true masterpiece. The saree, pre-stitched for convenience, boasts hand embroidery that adds an extra layer of opulence. The regal purple hue, accentuated by gold stripes and metallic tissue, creates an alluring play of textures that captivates with every movement.

The Tissue Blouse, mirroring the saree’s purple elegance, completes the look with finesse. This ensemble is not just an outfit; it’s a statement, a reflection of Kusha Kapila’s unique fashion sense and the craftsmanship that went into curating this exceptional piece.

With a price tag of Rs 54,000, this Drape Saree Set is more than a wardrobe choice; it’s an investment in style, luxury, and individuality. Kusha Kapila, through this ensemble, not only stuns but also invites us into a world where fashion becomes a canvas for self-expression, where every thread tells a story, and where the blend of tradition and modernity creates a captivating narrative for all fashion enthusiasts.