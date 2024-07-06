Akanksha Puri Vs. Kusha Kapila: Who Looks Bewitching In Monotone Thigh-High Slit Gown?

Akanksha Puri and Kusha Kapila are well-known actresses and fashion slayers in the industry. In a stunning display of elegance and glamour, Akanksha Puri and Kusha Kapila both wow us in stunning western fit. Here’s a detailed look at their outfits and who is ultimately stealing the spotlight:

Akanksha Puri And Kusha Kapila’s Monotone Thigh-High Slit Gown-

Akanksha Puri In White Thigh-High Slit Gown

Akanksha Puri looks gorgeous in a Western fit that exudes grace and sophistication. The gown features a white one-drop shoulder, a midriff fitted that accentuated her figure, and a dramatic thigh-high slit that added a touch of allure. Akanksha kept her look minimal with elegant accessories, opting for delicate jewelry like long silver earrings and a ring with high heels to complement the gown. Her makeup highlights her glam beauty with shimmery eyeshadow, fluttery lashes, and peach lips, and her hairstyles in middle-partition wavy open tresses to maintain a classic appearance.

Kusha Kapila In Red Thigh-High Slit Gown

Kusha Kapila chose a red strapless gown that screams attention. The gown’s vibrant color and the thigh-high slit created a striking and confident look. The fitted bodice emphasizes her curves and adds daring to the ensemble. Kusha complemented her gown with statement accessories, opting for ear studs, a bracelet, and rings. Her makeup features a red matte lip color to match the dress and her hairstyles in a sleek, wavy manner, enhancing the overall glamorous vibe.

Both actresses look stunning in their monotone thigh-high slit gowns, each showcasing their unique style and making a powerful fashion statement.