Bigg Boss OTT 3 Slap Incident: Kushal Tandon, Akanksha Puri, Gauahar Khan and many more support Vishal Pandey; demand exit of Armaan Malik

The saga surrounding Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik in Bigg Boss OTT 3 continues to be the talk of the town where an array of celebrities and many fans have come forward to express their support towards Vishal Pandey and slam Armaan Malik, and even Bigg Boss for not eliminating Malik despite of slapping Pandey. While friend Sameeksha Sud spoke about it at length, his sister also opened up to us exclusively and expressed her take.

Now, a long list of celebs have come forward to share their take as well. Friend and creator Aashika Bhatia posted, ‘Knowing him since years, he’s not what he’s portrayed there. Tom with you always be strong’-

Gauahar Khan, former Bigg Boss 7 winner posted, ‘toh kya married logo ko Sundar bolna bhi gunaah hai? Kuch bhi.’-

Another former Bigg Boss OTT contestant, Anjali Arora penned a long note which included, ‘hypocrisgly. ki hadd dekhlo. Jo insaan ne apni biwi ko dhokha diya. Upar se Vishal Pandey ne aisa kya galat bol diya?’-

Another Bigg Boss contestant, Kushal Tandon wrote, ‘This is so weird , Bigg boss ott is goin to dogs already ,But seriously makers a slap is allowed ? And you are now allowed to call some one sunder if she is married ? Ye Kaunsa jurm jain boss ? That asshole who slapped should be out or else , every one should slap everyone’-

https://x.com/KushalT2803/status/1810191589093830833

Twins Surabhi and Samridhi also lejn d a long note which included, ‘No one has the right to slap anyone. Vishal didn’t even say anything wrong’-

Chestha Bhagat reshared Pandey’s sister’s post and said, ‘Complimenting someone is a crime?’

Akanksha Juneja wrote, no one has the right to slap someone. Violence is violence. My support is @vishalpandey’-

Akanksha Puri mentioned ‘I thought I will stay away from Bigg Boss. And I still can’t believe BB decided to keep Armaan after slap incident’-

Many others also went on to post about it and there has been a wave of support coming in for Vishal Pandey.