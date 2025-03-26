Kushal Tandon In Love With Shivangi Joshi’s New Character In Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season- See Here

Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda’s much-awaited show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season promo was released yesterday. Since the promo was released, fans have been in awe of the new pair, and it seems the show is already a hit. Amidst the craze among the audience, the lead actress Shivangi’s rumored boyfriend, Kushal Tandon, couldn’t resist falling in love with her new character. On his social media, the actor dropped his well wishes with an adorable compliment to the actress.

On his Instagram story, Kushal shared the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season promo and extended his wishes and support to the team members. However, Kushal’s compliment for Shivangi hints that the actor is in love with her new character as he wrote, “super cute chashmish” as the actress wore specs. At the same time, he wished the team for the new journey and said, “Looks amazing and you look super cute chasmish…@shivang joshi18 all the best to the magical team always @ektarkapoor @tanusridgupta @sonytofficial.”

Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi are the new couple in town. Though they haven’t officially confirmed their relationship, their gestures towards each other serve as a clear hint for the fans.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain is a cult show by Ekta Kapoor that airs on Sony TV. With Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi, the show is making a comeback with the fourth season. The first season had Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead, while the second and third seasons had Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta as the leads.

The release date of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season is yet to be revealed.