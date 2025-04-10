Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar To Become Parents Again, Announce 2nd Pregnancy In Cutest Way

Good news for Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar‘s fans. The adorable couple are all set to become parents again. The duo announced the good news of their second pregnancy with the cutest video on social media, Instagram. Gauahar and Zaid are already parents of their first child, Zaheen, who is now almost two years old. The pregnancy reveal video is going viral online.

On Thursday, 10 April, Gauahar and Zaid jointly shared a video on Instagram announcing the news with the caption, “Bismillah !! Need your prayers and love make the world dance by spreading love #GazaBaby2 #allahummabaarikfiihi.” The couple initially indulged in a playful banter, singing the song Price Tag with lip-syncing. However, at the end of the video Zaid adored Gauahar keeping his hands around the baby. Undoubtedly the pregnancy glow is making the actress look more prettier.

View Instagram Post 1: Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar To Become Parents Again, Announce 2nd Pregnancy In Cutest Way

Undoubtedly, Gauahar and Zaid are very happy with the second pregnancy, and their smiling faces say it all. As soon as the news broke, fans, followers, and colleagues spammed the comments section with congratulatory comments while many dropped red hearts.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar tied the knot in December 2020. After almost three years, the couple embraced parenthood for the first time in May 2023 with the birth of their son, Zehaan. Earlier, in December 2022, the duo announced their first pregnancy.