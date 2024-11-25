Gauahar Khan says ‘Fauji 2’ is a blessing for her; calls Vicky Jain ‘adorable’

Actress Gauahar Khan recently shared her excitement and gratitude for her upcoming project, Fauji 2, on social media. Posting a heartfelt note alongside an image with producer Sandip Singh, she praised his contribution to her career and expressed appreciation for his role in bringing the project to life.

In her post, Gauahar wrote, “This human being is magic. His intellect, his vision, his talent blows my mind. Thank you for being you! And being in my life. #Fauji2 is a blessing you gave me. @officialsandipssingh only love!” She also tagged producer Vikas Jain, calling him “adorable.”

View Instagram Post 1: Gauahar Khan says 'Fauji 2' is a blessing for her; calls Vicky Jain 'adorable'

Gauahar shared the caption with a picture of herself in character from Fauji 2, posing with Sandip Singh. Alongside the image, she posted a video where she is seen watching a scene from the series with Sandip and Vikas. The video captures a moment of satisfaction as the team reviews their hard work.

Fauji 2 marks a significant project for Gauahar, adding another challenging role to her career. The series, set to air on DD National, is a sequel to the iconic show Fauji, which originally starred Shah Rukh Khan. The project has garnered attention for revisiting the legacy of the original while bringing a fresh perspective with its new cast and team.

Gauahar’s post highlights her collaboration with Sandip Singh and Vikas Jain, emphasizing the shared effort that went into the project. As the series prepares for its release, fans are eager to see how Fauji 2 builds on the foundation of its predecessor while showcasing Gauahar in a pivotal role.