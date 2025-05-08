Pregnant Gauahar Khan Spotted With Husband Zaid, Fans Can’t Keep Calm!

Bigg Boss 7 winner and actress Gauhar Khan is enjoying her pregnancy beautifully these days. She and her husband, Zaid Darbar, are now waiting for their second child. Meanwhile, Gauhar is often spotted in the city, and every time her maternity style impresses people.

Recently, Gauhar Khan was seen at the Mumbai airport. She wore a blue knee-length dress, over which she carried an oversized striped blazer. Wearing a brown bag and white chunky slippers, her look looked quite cool and comfortable.

Zaid Darbar was also seen in a beige colored co-ord set matching with his wife. He completed his look with white Crocs, a golden watch, a black cap and sunglasses.

The cameras captured both of them at the airport. In the video, it can be seen how Zaid and Gauhar pose as well as perform dance steps at the request of the paparazzi. Seeing the cute chemistry of both, the hearts of the fans were filled with joy.

Gauhar and Zaid got married on 25 December 2020. Their son Zehan was born in May 2023. Recently, he posted a cute video on social media and said that he is going to become a parent again. In the caption, Gauhar wrote – ‘Bismillah!! Need prayers and love. Spread love in the world, #GazaBaby2.’

Talking about the work front, Gauhar Khan was recently seen in the web series ‘Lovely Lolla’ with Isha Malviya. Now she is busy shooting for ‘Fauji 2’, where Vicky Jain will also be seen with her.

Zaid Darbar is an actor, choreographer and social media personality. He is the son of music director Ismail Darbar.