Gauahar Khan Drives Home In Style With A Brand-New Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Actress Gauahar Khan just gave her fans another reason to celebrate as she brought home a stunning new Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Taking to Instagram to share her joy, Gauahar posted pictures of herself posing with her luxurious white ride. Dressed casually chic in a grey crop top, black joggers, and a sling bag, she looked perfectly in sync with her sleek new car. Captioning the photos, she wrote, “MERC se kuch apna sa hai,” adding a fun and personal touch to the milestone moment.

A closer look at the Mercedes-Benz E-Class

This luxury sedan is a head-turner for more reasons than its striking design. The E-Class, priced between ₹78.50 Lakh and ₹92.50 Lakh, offers three variants, starting with the E 200 and going up to the powerful E 450.

Under the hood, the E-Class boasts a 2999 cc petrol engine that delivers an impressive 375 bhp of power and 500 Nm of torque, ensuring a smooth yet exhilarating drive. With a seating capacity for five and a spacious 66-liter fuel tank, this car is as practical as it is premium.

Standout Features:

• Automatic transmission for effortless driving

• Advanced safety systems like ABS, driver and passenger airbags

• Power steering and automatic climate control for ultimate comfort

• Modern luxuries like alloy wheels, a multi-function steering wheel, and an engine start-stop button

Known for blending elegance with cutting-edge technology, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class has long been a favourite among luxury car enthusiasts.

With this remarkable addition to her collection, Gauahar Khan continues to inspire with her impeccable choices, both on and off-screen. The Mercedes-Benz E-Class perfectly complements her persona, combining elegance, performance, and a touch of star power.

Congratulations, Gauahar Khan!