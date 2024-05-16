India’s original and biggest web entertainment award, the IWMBuzz Digital Awards, is back to celebrate the excellence of art in web entertainment. After the successful fifth edition, the sixth edition of the IWMBuzz Digital Awards promises to be grand and better.

Digital platforms offer an array of films and shows on demand. The key advantages of this are convenience, personalization, no prohibition, and original content, revolutionizing how audiences consume entertainment. Today, we list the nominees for the Most Popular Social Media Star (Male) category at the IWMBuzz Digital Awards 2024. Check below!

Mr. Faisu, also known as Faisal Shaikh, is a popular social media influencer who rose to fame through the social media app TikTok. However, he now enjoys a fandom of 32.4 million on his Instagram handle. He also appeared on television in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 as a contestant and became a runner-up. Last year, he started the talk show Long Drive With Mr. Faisu, where he invites guests and talks about their journey and life while enjoying a long drive. With his fun-filled and entertaining videos, he is all over the internet and definitely a must-have in the nomination list.

The charming Shiv rose to fame after participating in MTV Roadies Rising. Later, he won the second season of Bigg Boss Marathi. Though he didn't win Bigg Boss 16, his stint in the reality show made him audiences' favorite. With his active social media presence, he keeps buzzing on the internet, which makes him a must-have for the nomination.

Heartthrob actor, dancer, and model Siddharth has impressed the audience since childhood. Recently, he appeared alongside Salman Khan in the Bollywood film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan; apart from that, he enjoys a huge fandom with more than 11 million on Instagram. He keeps sharing reels, photos, and insights into his life with his fans, which keeps him in talks.

Abhishek Kumar Abhishek, a well-known TV actor, YouTuber, and social media influencer, got into the spotlight after participating in Bigg Boss season 17. He became the talk of the internet because of his fierce and loving stint in the show. Although he didn't win the show, he won millions of hearts, making him a must-have for the nomination.