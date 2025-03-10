Akanksha Puri buys a swanky new car; says ‘New Year toh ab shuru hua hai’

Actress Akanksha Puri, known for her work in television, continues to stay in the spotlight with her strong social media presence. Recently, she shared a significant moment with her followers as she brought home a new luxury car. She posted a video from the showroom, where she was welcomed with a grand setup, including decorations and celebrations. Expressing her happiness, she mentioned that the new year had truly begun for her with this purchase.

Apart from her personal milestones, Puri has also been active in the music space. She recently collaborated with composer Anu Malik on a Holi song titled Aag Laga Di. Reflecting on the experience, she shared that while she has been part of many music videos, this particular project held special value as it marked her first Holi-themed track. She spoke about working with Malik, acknowledging his contributions to festive music and describing the collaboration as a memorable one.

Holi remains one of her favorite celebrations, and she believes the song successfully captures the essence of the festival. She expressed hope that audiences would enjoy it and include it in their Holi festivities.

With new achievements in both personal and professional spheres, Puri continues to engage with her audience through her projects and social media updates. Fans eagerly await her upcoming ventures, both on-screen and in music.