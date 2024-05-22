Bigg Boss Fame Akanksha Puri Undergoes Surgery; Updates About Her Health From Hospital

Bigg Boss fame Akanksha Puri who is known for her portrayals in Vighnaharta Ganesh, Inspector Avinash, Calendar Girls etc, is hospitalized. She updated her fans and well-wishers with a shocking post and picture which stated that she is presently admitted at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

Though not much is known about the reason for Akanksha being admitted to the hospital, her post does specify that she went through surgery. She had put up a picture stating that she was about to head for her surgery. Later, a few pictures of probably the post-operative phase were put up, where Akanksha was visibly seen in the hospital bed. Her caption ‘#AllWell, should give relief to her fans and well-wishers, but they remain clueless about the reason for surgery.

In one of the pictures where she mentioned her surgery, she clearly said that she would feed in the details of the surgery later.

You can take a look at Akanksha’s pictures from the hospital bed of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Here’s wishing Akanksha a speedy recovery! We shall keep you updated on the next medical update on this talented celebrity for sure..