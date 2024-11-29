Ajaz Khan’s wife Fallon Guliwala arrested in drugs possession case; Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Ajaz reacts on social media

The customs department made a significant arrest by detaining Fallon Guliwala, the 40-year-old foreign national and the wife of actor-turned-politician Ajaz Khan this Thursday. This action comes over a month after one of Khan’s staff members was apprehended for attempting to order an alarming 100 grams of mephedrone, a form of MDMA, through a courier service. Guliwala’s arrest followed a targeted raid conducted by the agency at her residence in Jogeshwari on Wednesday. During the operation, officials uncovered a variety of illicit drugs, further intensifying the serious nature of the case.

The ongoing drug smuggling investigation took a significant turn when her name came to light. This investigation was initiated on October 8, when law enforcement officials apprehended Suraj Gaud, who worked as a peon for Ajaz. The authorities uncovered a troubling connection as they revealed that a shipment of illicit drugs was intended for delivery to Ajaz’s office located at B-207, Oberoi Chambers, nestled within the bustling Veera Desai Industrial Estate in Andheri. Suraj Gaud has since been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. During extensive questioning, Gaud disclosed a critical piece of information: while the parcel had his name on it, it was routinely ordered by Farhan, Ajaz’s nephew, hinting at a deeper network of involvement in the drug trafficking scheme.

Authorities conducted a series of raids on Ajaz Khan’s residence located in Jogeshwari over the course of Wednesday and Thursday. The property was officially registered under the name of Fallon Guliwala. During her questioning, Guliwala revealed that Farhan was indeed Ajaz’s nephew and identified him as the proprietor of the Ek Number Production house. A thorough search of her apartment uncovered a significant cache of illegal substances, including 136 grams of charas, 33 grams of MDMA found in empty pouches, and 28 grams of MDMA tablets, among other narcotics. In addition to the drugs, a substantial amount of cash, totaling Rs 11 lakh, was also seized. Following the discovery, Guliwala was taken into custody.

Ajaz who has been a contestant at Bigg Boss, has been called for giving out his statement. But he has not yet been available. This news of Fallon’s arrest and details regarding the investigation was reported in Economic Times and we take reference from that story for our writeup.

The former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz took to Twitter to share his thought process on the same.

“Is it a crime to tell the truth? Now after me, my family is being targeted. What does the administration want? Is it under any pressure? I was not punished for speaking the truth but was always implicated in false cases. Now my family is also being targeted. I have always supported the truth. If this is the punishment for speaking the truth, then do we have to suffer injustice every time?” he wrote.