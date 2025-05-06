Actor Ajaz Khan Out Of Reach; Switched Off His Phone After Rape Charges

Actor Ajaz Khan has landed into serious trouble after his fellow actor charged a rape case against him. Since then, the police have not been able to reach him. His phone was switched off, and when the police went to find him, he was not there. Now, Mumbai Police is actively searching for him, but there is no trace of him.

Ajaz Khan had called the actor to host the show. Later, proposed to her for marriage. The victim stated, ‘Ajaz came to her home and raped her there’.

This is not the first time Ajaz has faced such issues. He is also facing criticism for hosting a reality show called House Arrest on the Ullu app. The show, which started on April 11, 2025, features 12 people living together in a luxury villa and doing various tasks. It was promoted as Bigg Boss and Lock Upp show setup. But soon after it started, a video from the show went viral and created huge controversy.

In the clip, Ajaz was seen asking contestants to act out Kamasutra’s positions. After which netizens couldn’t control their anger. People said the show is not entertainment but promotes vulgarity. A member of Bajrang Dal filed a complaint, the Amboli police registered a case against Ajaz and the show’s producer, Rajkumar Pandey. They were booked under laws related to online obscenity and the wrong representation of women.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) also criticized the show. They demanded strict action against both the platform and the makers of the show.

