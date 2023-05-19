Bigg Boss 7 Fame Ajaz Khan Gets Bail After Long Wait, Check Deets Inside

Bigg Boss 7 Fame contestant and actor Ajaz Khan was arrested two years ago for his involvement in a drug racket. The actor, after a long wait, gets bail today

Ajaz Khan rose to fame after participating in the most controversial celebrity show Bigg Boss in its 7th edition. The actor was arrested in a drug case and will be released today. He has been behind bars for two years and two months now. Read more to know further details.

As per the reports from TOI, Ajaz will be released from the Arthur Road jail today evening around 6:40 pm. When asked the opinion from Ajaz’s wife, she said, “, “It is a happy moment for us and we can’t wait to see him at home with us. ” Further, she added, “We have missed him immensely in all these years.”

In contrast, last year in September, the Bombay High Court rejected the bail plea of the actor as they found a witness who stated that he sold pills and was exploiting the young boys and girls.

While NCB revealed that “4.5 grams of Alprozol tablets were recovered by chance during his house search but he has been mainly arrested for his association with the Batata Gang.”

Actor Ajaz Khan arrested by Mumbai police for posting inflammatory video on TikTok

OMG: Ajaz Khan hospitalized after testing positive for Covid-19, fans worried

Big News: Bigg Boss fame Ajaz Khan detained by NCB in drugs case

Bigg Boss fame Ajaz Khan ARRESTED

What’s your reaction to this, folk? Follow IWMBuzz.com.