Actor Ajaz Khan To Be Arrested After Fellow Actor Charges Rape Case Against Him

He was already facing legal challenges with his show House Arrest and this rape case is linked to this show.

FIR has been registered in Mumbai’s Charkop police station on May 5 after an actor charged alleged rape case against Ajaz. According to the victim, she had come for the show House Arrest as a Host, during the show Ajaz proposed her to marry and it is reported that later Ajaz went to her home and raped her there.

The show House Arrest had already been facing legal challenges because of its inappropriate content and now again with this rape charge.

Following the incident, victim filed a formal complaint at the Charkop Police Station. The police have registered the case under Sections 64, 64(2M), 69, and 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

It is also reported as per India Today sources, a separate rape case was registered against him on May 5.

Now Ajaz Khan could be arrested by the police at any time.