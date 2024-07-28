[Photos] Bigg Boss Fame Akanksha Puri Shows Toned Abs And Midriff In Dual Colors Pantsuit

Akanksha Puri is an Indian television actress who knows how to create buzz. She rose to fame with her appearance in Bigg Boss OTT season 2. However, her social media presence keeps her in the talk. She is also a favorite of fashion enthusiasts, often pulling off a style that beautifully combines trends with class. This time, she shows her toned legs and midriff in a bossy pantsuit avatar.

Akanksha Puri Flaunts Midriff In Bossy Pantsuit

On 27 July, Akanksha shared a series of photos showcasing her midriff and toned abs. The actress wore a three-piece pantsuit including a peach pink and yellow slip bralette crop top teamed with a high waist matching bottom and lastly rocked her appearance, exuding a bossy vibe with the tailored blazer. The three-piece ensemble artistically highlighted the actress’s toned abs and curvy midriff, making fans fall for her. Well, such stunning abs without a workout and dedication are not possible. Her fitness freak figure shows her dedication to health and wellness.

At the same time, Akanksha ditched accessories to rock her look with simplicity. Her open, straight hairstyle added a touch of sophistication. To elevate her appearance, the Bigg Boss contestant opted for winged eyeliner and black mascara, highlighting her beautiful eyes. With her shiny cheeks and nude pink lips, she looks oh-so-wow. Throughout the photos, the actress won hearts with her bossy style and beautiful smile.