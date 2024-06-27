Akanksha Puri, Parth Samthaan, And Karishma Tanna have impressed audiences with their stunning acting skills and intense workout regimens. Let’s take a closer look at how each of them stays fit and strong:
Akanksha Puri, Parth Samthaan, and Karishma Tanna’s Gym Workout Session-
View Instagram Post 1: Get Inspired With Celebrity Akanksha Puri, Parth Samthaan, And Karishma Tanna's Gym Workouts For Midweek Motivation
Akanksha Puri
Taking to the video appearance, Akanksha Puri opts for a stunning gym look in a magenta sleeveless, U-neckline, plain, bust-fitted bralette paired with black bell-bottom pants. She finishes off her look with a puffy ponytail and white shoes. In the video, Akanksha shows her post-workout look with a toned and thumbs-up.
Parth Samthaan
Parth Samthaan looks dashing in a black sleeveless, X-back body with a white border tucked in the dark navy blue flared shorts. In the video, Parth Samthaan performs five push-ups while showing his back-toned muscles for the video.
Karishma Tanna
Karishma Tanna shows her gym-style file in an all-black outfit. The outfit features a black upper zip-closure suit with track pants. Karishma Tanna finishes his look with a puffy tie into a bun hairstyle and opts for a no-makeup look. In the video, Karishma shot a video with his trainer and also gave a glimpse of her intense leg crunches on the yoga mat.
Akanksha Puri, Parth Samthaan, And Karishma Tanna demonstrate dedication and commitment to their fitness goals through intense workout regimens.