Get Inspired With Celebrity Akanksha Puri, Parth Samthaan, And Karishma Tanna’s Gym Workouts For Midweek Motivation

Akanksha Puri, Parth Samthaan, And Karishma Tanna have impressed audiences with their stunning acting skills and intense workout regimens. Let’s take a closer look at how each of them stays fit and strong:

Akanksha Puri, Parth Samthaan, and Karishma Tanna’s Gym Workout Session-

Akanksha Puri

Taking to the video appearance, Akanksha Puri opts for a stunning gym look in a magenta sleeveless, U-neckline, plain, bust-fitted bralette paired with black bell-bottom pants. She finishes off her look with a puffy ponytail and white shoes. In the video, Akanksha shows her post-workout look with a toned and thumbs-up.

Parth Samthaan

Parth Samthaan looks dashing in a black sleeveless, X-back body with a white border tucked in the dark navy blue flared shorts. In the video, Parth Samthaan performs five push-ups while showing his back-toned muscles for the video.

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna shows her gym-style file in an all-black outfit. The outfit features a black upper zip-closure suit with track pants. Karishma Tanna finishes his look with a puffy tie into a bun hairstyle and opts for a no-makeup look. In the video, Karishma shot a video with his trainer and also gave a glimpse of her intense leg crunches on the yoga mat.

Akanksha Puri, Parth Samthaan, And Karishma Tanna demonstrate dedication and commitment to their fitness goals through intense workout regimens.