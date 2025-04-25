Anupamaa Fame Nikhil Parmar On His Comeback With Gujarati Thriller Film, “I Am Coming Back After Seven Years…”

Actor Nikhil Parmar who has appeared in the popular TV show Anupamaa is all set to be back on big screen with his fourth Gujarati film. The actor has also appeared in blockbuster Bollywood film Heropanti 2 in a cameo role. In 2024 he appeared in the film Ghudchadi alongside Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Parth Samthaan and others. However, with his upcoming film the actor will make his comeback in films after his long break.

Nikhil Parmar will appear in a thriller action Gujarati film titled Aparadhi. He will also share the screen with veteran actors Deepak Gheewala and Mehul Buch. The actor will appear in the lead role for the fourth time, and this time, he will play the character of a cop named ACP Yash Shah.

Talking about his upcoming film with us IWMBuzz exclusively, Nikhil shared, “I have done three Gujarati films and now I am coming back after seven years on big screen because I took a break and was busy doing theatre.”

Further, Nikhil revealed that his latest film is Aparadhi is a thriller action where he is sharing screen space with stars like Deepak Gheewala and Mehul Buch. The actor also emphasized that he is very excited for his new project. The other details and release date of the film is yet to be revealed.