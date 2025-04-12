CID Update: Parth Samthaan aka the new ACP to clash with Daya and Abhijeet

CID, the popular cop drama show on Sony TV produced by Banijay Asia came up with the biggest twist of the death of ACP Pradyuman (Shivaji Satam) in the bomb blast incident that Barbosa (Tigmanshu Dhulia), the head of the Eye Gang plotted. As we know, Daya (Dayanand Shetty) and Abhijeet (Aditya Srivastava) were shocked beyond limits to see the burnt dead body of their ACP lying in the forensic room. It was with utmost grief that Dr Salunkhe called Daya and Abhijeet to his office and told them the truth of ACP’s death.

Well, the news of popular actor Parth Samthaan replacing Shivaji Satam as the new ACP has indeed sparked angry reactions from fans. CID has been a show that has been loyally loved by viewers of all age groups, and for them, Shivaji Satam and the character of ACP Pradyuman have been iconic.

Now, with the new ACP coming to replace this iconic character, the news has not gone down well with the fans.

Well, whatever the reactions, Parth Samthaan’s character will be entering the show this weekend. And the new ACP will take over from where ACP Pradyuman left!!

However, the first clash for the new ACP will be with his own men, Daya and Abhijeet. Parth’s character is said to have a clash with thespians at their own work, Daya and Abhijeet on the way forward at work.

Are you looking forward to this clash between the new ACP, Daya and Abhijeet?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.