Parth Samthaan And Niti Taylor’s Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Returns On TV: Where To Watch, Timing & More

Good news for MaNan fans, as their favorites, Jodi Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor return to screens with the relaunch of their show, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. Known for their chemistry on screen, their bond with each other, and their presence together, Parth and Niti are yet again all set to win hearts with their show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan once again.

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, which used to air on MTV, will now air on the Colors channel. The show premiered again today, 30 June 2025, at 6:30 PM and will continue to air at the same time. You can also watch Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan on the OTT platform JioHotstar.

Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor’s fans couldn’t resist, and they expressed their excitement in the comments, highlighting that it’s a great pleasure to witness the MaNan magic again on screen.

Talking about Parth Samthaan, the actor last appeared in the Sony TV show CID 2, where he played the role of ACP Anshumaam and recently exited from the show after his brief appearance. On the other hand, Niti Taylor last appeared in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Season 5 in 2023, and she also participated in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa in 2022.

A user said, “Welcome home homies excitement at it’s peak to relive the magic of Manan.”

The second wrote, “Today is the day. MaNan and KYY are back. Same time. New screen. But the magic? Still the same.”

The third urged to cast the duo again, “Please cast them together in another project.”