Parth Samthaan Bids Farewell To CID 2, Returns With Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan

TV actor Parth Samthaan has completed his role of ACP Ayushman in ‘CID 2‘. Recently his last scene was shot in the new episode of the show, after which a small farewell was held on the set. Veteran actor of the show Shivaji Satam, who is returning in the role of ACP Pradyuman, wished Parth before the shoot.

Parth entered ‘CID 2’ in late 2024, when the character of Shivaji Satam was removed from the show for some time. Initially, Parth’s role was fixed for a limited time, but due to the good response of the audience, his script was extended. However, Parth also had other projects pending, so now that Shivaji Satam has returned to the show, Parth decided to move on.

In a short statement, Parth said that he is very happy to be a part of this show. He said that working with experienced actors was a new experience for him and initially he felt a little hesitant to take this role. Parth said, “I had earlier refused this role, because I felt that it would be a bit strange to ask the senior actors of this show to call me ‘Sir’ onscreen. But later the team’s words convinced me and I completed this journey.”

Now the focus of the show is again on ACP Pradyuman. A glimpse of his return has also been shown in the promo, which makes it clear that Shivaji Satam will be seen in the lead again in the upcoming episodes.

Here another big news has come out about Parth Samthaan. The happy news for the fans is that Parth is once again making a comeback with his hit pair Niti Taylor. Yes, ‘Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan’ is now returning to a new channel and platform.

‘Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan’ is now going to be aired on Colors channel and JioHotstar. Recently, Colors shared a teaser video which showed a glimpse of Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor i.e. our beloved ‘Manik and Nandini’.

After this, fans started commenting fiercely on social media. Hashtags like #MaNan, #KYY and #ParthNiti have started trending again.

Let us tell you that ‘Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan’ first aired on MTV India on 21 July 2014. After this, seasons 3 and 4 of the show came on Voot in May 2018 and December 2022. Now it will be interesting to see whether the new show coming on Colors will be season 5 or its re-release.

Currently, fans are extremely excited to see their favourite jodi together again.

