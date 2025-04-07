Parth Samthaan replaces Shivaji Satam in ‘CID’; Fans & Co-stars Unhappy?

Television actor Parth Samthaan has been announced as the new face of Sony TV’s long-running crime drama CID. He will take on the role of ACP Ayushmann, a fresh entry set to lead the investigative team following a major plot shift in the series.

The show, which has held a consistent presence in Indian television for years, will now undergo a major change as the character of ACP Pradyuman, portrayed by Shivaji Satam, exits the storyline through an on-screen murder. Parth’s character enters the narrative to probe the circumstances behind the senior officer’s mysterious death, while also heading new investigations.

Speaking about the opportunity in a recent interview, Parth revealed that the offer took him by surprise. It was a decision he approached cautiously, but after consulting with those close to him, he agreed to step into the role. The chance to be associated with a show that has spanned decades played a significant role in his decision.

According to Parth, the introduction of ACP Ayushmann is not a reboot, but a continuation with a new trajectory. The creators aim to retain the core structure of the show while incorporating fresh elements through new characters and cases.

Despite the new direction, not everyone is on board with the change. Longtime viewers have voiced concerns about the shift, especially online. Some fan pages and loyal followers have questioned the decision to conclude ACP Pradyuman’s story. Reports also suggest internal hesitation among other cast members regarding the creative choices being made.

As the series moves forward, it remains to be seen how the audience will respond to this transition. Whether Parth’s portrayal will win over skeptical fans is something only time will reveal.