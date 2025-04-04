HUGE SHOCK: ACP Pradyuman to DIE in ‘CID’? Shivaji Satam to exit?

The long-running crime thriller CID is set to take a dramatic turn as reports suggest the departure of Shivaji Satam’s character, ACP Pradyuman. A recent update indicates that the storyline will soon feature the ACP’s demise due to a bomb explosion, an event that will significantly impact the CID unit.

Sources reveal that Barbosa, a character played by Tigmanshu Dhulia, will orchestrate the attack targeting the investigative team. While other members will survive, ACP Pradyuman’s journey is expected to conclude. The episode has already been filmed and will be broadcast shortly. Showrunners have kept further developments under wraps to maintain suspense for the audience.

The show made a return to television after a six-year gap, bringing back popular characters and introducing new conflicts. One major shift in the storyline involves the strained relationship between former allies Daya and Abhijeet. This unexpected change has altered team dynamics, adding layers of intrigue to the revived series.

Shivaji Satam, who has portrayed ACP Pradyuman for years, acknowledged the overwhelming response to the show’s return. He expressed excitement about reprising the role and assured viewers of an engaging and intense narrative ahead.

Originally aired for two decades, CID went off air in 2018. The franchise was revived in December 2024 with CID 2 on Sony TV, bringing back familiar faces. Additionally, the animated adaptation, CID Squad – Naye Yug Ka Naya CID, has expanded the show’s reach. CID is now also accessible on Netflix, ensuring that a new generation of viewers can explore the investigative drama.