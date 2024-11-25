Exclusive: Original maker of CID, BP Singh to return as DCP Chitrole in Sony TV’s CID

Sony TV’s evergreen cop drama show CID is back in the talking and is already making big headlines before its launch!! The channel served the much-anticipated audience of CID with a stunning and captivating promo of Abhijeet shooting at Daya, as a result of which Daya is seen falling off the cliff. This cliffhanger of a first glimpse induced huge interest in the audience.

For the uninitiated, the promo showed a clash between Daya and Abhijeet, in which Abhijeet pointed his gun at Daya, all ready to shoot him. The promo had ACP Pradhyuman asking Abhijeet not to shoot, while Daya called for Abhijeet to shoot. Abhijeet fired the shot and Daya was seen falling off the cliff.

Further, there have been more updates related to the show. Recently, the muhurat shot of CID happened, with the OG maker BP Singh being present on the set. As we know, Banijay Asia is producing the show now.

We at IWMBuzz.com also gave exclusive news to our readers that actors Ansha Sayed and Ajay Nagrath will be back on the show to reprise their roles of Purvi and Sub Inspector Pankaj in the show.

Exclusive: Ansha Sayed and Ajay Nagrath join the cast of CID 2.0

Now, the latest from the set of CID is that ace Producer BP Singh will yet again face the camera for CID. As we know, he earlier played the role of DCP Shamsher Singh Chitrole, who was the boss of ACP Pradhyuman.

As per a reliable source, “BP Singh will face the camera again and will don the role of DCP Chitrole.”

Wow!! This is the best news of the day, is what the CID fans will feel!!

It will be interesting to see the original maker of CID, BP Singh get back to this evergreen show and wield his magic yet again, this time as an actor!!

